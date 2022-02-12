Multiple people shot at Trust nightclub in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A shooting at Trust nightclub in Greensboro sent multiple people to the hospital, according to police.

At 1:37 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of multiple people shot at Trust, a nightclub on the 2800 block of West Gate City Boulevard.

One victim was taken to a hospital by Guilford County EMS. Two others were taken to the hospital in private vehicles.

Police say all victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information was available. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.