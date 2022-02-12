Multiple people shot at Trust nightclub in Greensboro

Greensboro News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Greensboro police (WGHP file photo)

Greensboro police (WGHP file photo)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A shooting at Trust nightclub in Greensboro sent multiple people to the hospital, according to police.

At 1:37 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of multiple people shot at Trust, a nightclub on the 2800 block of West Gate City Boulevard.

One victim was taken to a hospital by Guilford County EMS. Two others were taken to the hospital in private vehicles.

Police say all victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information was available.  There is no additional information at this time.  The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter