Business 85 reopens after multiple crashes briefly closed southbound lanes in Greensboro

Greensboro News

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police asked drivers to stay away from a busy section of highway this morning.

According to a release, Business 85 southbound from I-40 to the Rehobeth Church Road exit was closed just before 7 a.m. due to multiple collisions.

It appears that a tractor-trailer and a car may have been involved, but the number of vehicles and any injuries are unknown at the time.

Conditions are quite foggy due to yesterday’s rain. Drive with caution wherever you are in the Piedmont Triad. Use low beams to avoid reflecting off of the dense fog.

