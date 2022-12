GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The westbound lanes of West Wendover Avenue between West Market Street and Sherrill Street are closed due to a three-vehicle crash with minor injury, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

It is unknown at this time how many people were injured.

The cause of the crash is also unknown.

Officers have not said when the road will reopen.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.