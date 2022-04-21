WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Riverrun International Film Festival begins Thursday, running through the end of April.

It boasts a robust lineup of films from filmmakers all across the world.

However, some of the screened films originate a little closer to home. A documentary by a UNCG faculty member, Dr. Michael Frierson of the Media Studies Department, will also premiere at Riverrun.

The documentary, “Fred Chappell: I Am One of You Forever,” is a look at the life of the North Carolina poet laureate and long-time UNCG faculty member Fred Chappell.

From the Riverrun Website page for the film:

Fred Chappell is one of the most important Southern writers you’ve probably never heard of. He went on to start one of the nation’s first graduate creative writing programs, and later in his life won the Bollingen Prize for Poetry, an award he shares with Robert Frost, W.H. Auden, and E.E. Cummings. Synopsis of “Fred Chappell: I Am One of You Forever”



“Fred Chappell: I Am One of You Forever” (dir. Michael Frierson) (Courtesy of Michael Frierson)

Fred Chappell worked at UNCG for more than 40 years. In addition to starting one of the country’s first graduate-level creative writing programs, he was awarded the O. Max Gardner Award, the highest faculty honor the UNC Board of Governors gives. He wrote over 30 works across a broad spectrum of topics.

Fred Chappell served as North Carolina’s poet laureate from 1997 until 2002.

You can watch the trailer for “Fred Chappell: I Am One of You Forever” here.

You can purchase a ticket to watch the film virtually starting Wednesday, April 27. You can watch it at Hanesbrand Theatre in Winston-Salem on Sunday, April 24 at 4:30 p.m. or at Red Cinemas in Greensboro.

You can purchase tickets for any of the showings here.