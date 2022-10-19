GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after his motorcycle hit a cement mixer in Greensboro.

According to Greensboro Police Department, on Oct. 12 around 10:20 a.m. Matthew McCall Sullivan, 24, of Greensboro, was riding a Honda motorcycle north on South Elm-Eugene Street at “a high rate of speed.”

A Mack cement mixer truck was turning left from southbound S. Elm-Eugene St. onto Evander Drive when the motorcycle hit the truck. Sullivan was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but died on Oct. 15.

No one will be charged and the Greensboro Crash Reconstruction Unit is still investigating. A large part of S. Elm Eugene Street was closed after the crash.