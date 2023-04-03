GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a crash in Greensboro on Sunday afternoon, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 2:43 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to the intersection of Holts Chapel Road near Pine Street when they were told about a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV with serious injuries.

Ahmeed Davidson, 32, of Greensboro, was on a 2014 Suzuki 1000 GSXR going northwest on Holts Chapel Road behind a 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse SUV.

Investigators determined that the SUV slowed down to make a turn when the motorcycle hit the SUV from behind.

Davidson was taken to a hospital and later died.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.