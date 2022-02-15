‘Most loving person I have ever met’: Loved ones remember I-40 crash victim’s dedication and service

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Family and friends of the 79-year-old woman killed in a crash on Interstate-40 in Greensboro are remembering her life and legacy.

Family members told FOX8 Jan Thompson was heading to church on I-40 westbound near Vanstory Street when she lost her life. The crash happened near the Gate City Boulevard exit around 9 a.m. Saturday.

“I can’t believe she’s not in my life anymore,” said Nanette Lawing, a friend of Thompson. “She will be hard to replace. I can’t think of anyone else that would even come close.”

Greensboro police report that Thompson’s 1986 Nissan 300ZX stopped in the center lane.

“I was stunned because Jan’s one of those people you think will live forever,” said Mary Ann Roberts, a friend of Thompson. “I mean she’s just everywhere, knows everyone.”

Officers told FOX8 a 21-year-old driver crashed into the back of her car.

“She was supposed to have someone driving her,” Roberts said. “She’ll do it herself, and that was bad.”

Thompson was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after the crash.

“I don’t think she liked to drive locally, but she did so much traveling, worldwide actually,” Lawing said.

Thompson was known for her dedication and service to Greensboro’s Seventh Day Adventist Church.

She was a lifelong member who traveled around the world sharing the gospel.

“She was the most loving person I have ever met,” Lawing said. “She would take you under her wing, protect you, talk to you.”

Lawing grew up with Thompson in eastern North Carolina.

“If I had any problems at home, I just ran to Jan,” she said. “I’d go spend the night at her house. I’d go sit in front of her big oval mirror and play with her things. She was a wonderful person.”

Instead of celebrating Thompson’s 80th birthday this year, her family and friends plan to reflect on how she impacted their lives.

“She was the kind of person as she got older…you wanted to take care of,” Lawing said. “If there was any way possible, you would love to shield her, help her, protect her.”

In Thompson’s memory, the family asked people to donate a 12-18 inch teddy bear to the Greensboro Police Department’s Officer Ted E. Bear Program, which provides bears for officers to give to children impacted by tragedy or donate to Jan Grafton’s Animal Rescue.

“I think God protected her so many times, I think He was just ready to let her go and let her rest until we’ll see her again,” Roberts said.

Greensboro police are still investigating the crash. The driver of the other car suffered minor injuries.

Officers told FOX8 they did not believe speed and impairment were factors in the crash.