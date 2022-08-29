GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Some of the elected leaders representing the Greensboro area will get a briefing Tuesday from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services about plans for the immigrant influx facility in Greensboro.

DHHS signed a 5-year lease with the owners of the former American Hebrew Academy to use its facility at 434 Hobbs Road in Greensboro as a transitional campus for immigrant children awaiting reunification with family members or others in the U.S.

That facility is on hold while DHHS sorts out a dispute over one of the bids it let to operate the facility, WGHP reported last week.

The Greensboro Influx Care Facility was in the process of hiring about 1,500 employees to work at the facility and to provide the required oversight for children between the ages of 13 and 17 years old – “about 800 at the peak” – who would spend about two to three weeks housed at the facility. They would not leave the property, officials have said.

This property, the former American Hebrew Academy, is where detached immigrant children would be housed temporarily.

The briefing, which was confirmed by two people familiar with the schedule, will be virtual, but it’s unclear precisely which elected leaders might attend. There was a briefing in July for local government stakeholders attended by Melvin “Skip” Alston, chair of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, Commissioner Justin Conrad, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan and City Council member Nancy Hoffmann, among others.

The facility lies in the 6th Congressional District, which U.S. Rep Kathy Manning (D-Greensboro) now serves. Manning had sent a letter seeking more information from DHHS, but it’s unclear if she will attend this briefing.

Rep. Richard Hudson (R-Concord), a candidate in the 9th District, also wrote a letter seeking information, but the facility isn’t near his district.

On the state level, Sen. Phil Berger, Sen. Michael Garrett and Sen. Gladys Robinson could have been invited, along with Rep. Pricey Harrison, Rep. Ashton Clemmons and Rep. John Faircloth, all of whom have districts that are near the facility.

The property on Hobbs Road is 100 gated acres that include 31 buildings of 412,712 square feet, an $18 million athletic center and natatorium, a variety of athletic fields and a 22-acre lake. The facility would be used to provide housing, classrooms and recreational facilities for children who are unaccompanied or who are waiting for family members and sponsors.

About the program

The ORR operates about 200 facilities in 22 states and has done so since 2002’s Homeland Security Act. In Fiscal Year 2021 the program handled 122,731 children, its information sheet says.

HHS says the children stay for a few months and receive educational, physical, mental and recreational services. The original announcement said the facility in Greensboro is hiring about 800 people for a variety of positions.

ORR says that in Fiscal Year 2021 about 7 out of 10 children at its facilities were 14 or older, and two-thirds were boys. About half of them were from Guatemala and about a third from Honduras. The rest were from El Salvador and other countries.