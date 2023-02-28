“Greensboro, NC downtown skyline on a cloudy day (part of the Piedmont Triad.)” (Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — More affordable housing options could be on the way to Greensboro through a first-of-its-kind program in the Triad.

The city is exploring the idea of CLT or Community Land Trusts.

The idea came from a growing and urgent need for more affordable homes.

“That affordability range is narrowing for a lot of people…the more options we can offer for people puts more tangible results for the City of Greensboro,” said Eunika Smalls, assistant director for Housing and Neighborhood Development.

The Ole Asheboro native is on a mission to re-create a growing sense of community.

“When I stop at the local market it’s, ‘hey, Eunika. How are you? How’s your momma doing? Just that comradery you have,” Smalls said.

That comradery is something Preston Rawls dreams of in his Dudley Heights neighborhood.

“To have a little neighborhood where your kids go play with your neighbor’s kids, and y’all have a cookout,” Rawls said.

He’s currently living next to an abandoned home with boarded-up windows. It would be an ideal lot for a Community Land Trust to buy.

In a Community Land Trust, the city and community work together to create a non-profit.

The non-profit is tasked with purchasing lots in eight different pre-determined areas of the city. To start, leaders are focused on eight different neighborhoods with the greatest amount of potential growth and need for affordable housing. Those areas include Ole Asheboro and Dudley Heights.

While the non-profit owns the land, a low-income family gets the opportunity to buy the home on it. The price stays low and affordable.

Leaders hope this could create generational wealth.

“It broadens your horizons when your home is safe and not having to worry about paying bills,” Smalls said.

Housing and neighborhood development leaders want community feedback before moving forward and invite people to attend an information session to learn more:

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 15, Hemphill Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Rd.

2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, Barber Park Event Center, 1502 Barber Park Dr.

6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, Barber Park Event Center, 1502 Barber Park Dr.

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, March 16, McGirt-Horton Library, 2501 Phillips Ave.

6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 16, Peeler Recreation Center, 1300 Sykes Ave