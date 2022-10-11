GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The demand for affordable housing is growing in Greensboro.

A plan to address the problem projects that at least 11,000 families in the city will need a cost-effective place to live by 2030.

The supply is not expected to meet the demand. However, there are new developments being built to help families.

“There’s more and more people that need this kind of housing,” said David Levy, the executive director of Affordable Housing Management, Inc. “The process just moves so slowly just to get to the point where you know you can build.”

Tenants will begin moving into the non-profit organization’s new Redhill Pointe Apartments on West Vandalia Road starting next week.

Eighty-four families will call the complex home. There are one, two and three bedroom options.

It has everything a family needs at an affordable price but took three years to get to this point from purchasing the property to navigating the supply shortages. Levy told FOX8 that rent starts at $283 for a one-bedroom and no one will pay more than $785 dollars a month.

“The mindset of the person that lives here just changes totally,” he said. Levy has seen a change in people who have moved from a substandard living situation. “The roof is leaking, they can’t cook their dinner because the stove doesn’t work,” Levy said. “There might be a hole in the floor, there might be bug infestations.”

Hundreds of families applied for only 84 units in the complex. Levy said they did not advertise besides a sign on the side of the road at the construction site.

“Just from that sign, we had 900 people call to be put on the waitlist for this development within eight weeks,” he said.

They were chosen on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“If we had continued taking names up to now, we would have thousands on the list,” Levy said.

The monthly rent for each tenant is based on the median area income. It is listed between $9,702 – $26,914 on the non-profit organization’s website.

Levy told FOX8 that competitive state low-income housing tax credits and low to no-interest loans from the city helped pay for the construction, which drove down rent prices.

“If we don’t have the tax credit awards, we can’t build it,” he said. “Not having to have that debt service to a bank allows us to lower the rents anywhere from two to five, six hundred dollars a month per unit.”

There are plans to expand the community at the former Sedgefield Showgrounds and Stables. He is applying to be selected for the tax credits in 2023.

“If there was more money we could build more,” Levy said. “While it may be a drop in the bucket for the overall need, it is still chipping away at that need.”