Phyllis Carter Rollins

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman who was missing for just over 36 hours has been found, according to family.

Phyllis Carter Rollins, who had been last seen at about 10:30 p.m. on Monday, was found and taken to a hospital on Wednesday shortly before noon. Investigators were on scene at the wooded area near Spring Hill Drive and Old Randleman Road.

At 10:36 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of a missing and endangered person on the 4400 block of Old Randleman Road.

She was believed to be in the area of Greensboro, High Point or the suburbs of Guilford County.

She is described as a white woman, about 75 years old, standing 5-foot-3 and weighing about 145 pounds. She has short gray hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing a black T-shirt with the words “Frank & Larry’s” printed on it, a navy blue jacket with white on the inside, sweatpants or loose-fitting pants and black or brown boots.

Deputies say Rollins has cognitive impairments that may affect her judgment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Allen at (336) 641-2799 or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.