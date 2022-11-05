GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Whoever said a fire station’s pet had to be a dog?

On Saturday, the Greensboro Fire Department shared a little appreciation for a 15-year veteran of the department: Scrappy T. Cat.

Photos courtesy of the Greensboro Fire Department

“While most fire departments have dogs, our Station 19 crew adopted Scrappy almost 15 years ago,” the fire department said.

Scrappy hangs out around Station 19. Whenever calls come in, he knows to get out of the way.

The fire department says he’s an honorary member to every crew at the station. His name is even listed on the wall with the other firefighters.

Photo courtesy of the Greensboro Fire Department

Despite having been with the department for 15 years, the fire department didn’t realize he was a boy for more than a decade.

“Needless to say, when the vet informed the crew, they were all very surpurrrrrized,” the fire department said.