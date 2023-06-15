GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The rare pygmy hippo calf born at the Greensboro Science Center has been dubbed Huckleberry.

Huckleberry was born on Wednesday, May 24 (so, a Gemini) to parents Holly and Ralph! This is the first significant milestone in the Revolution Ridge expansion and the first pygmy hippo born at the center.

“We knew this would be a monumental milestone if Ralph and Holly were successful,” Jessica Hoffman, the GSC’s VP of Animal Health & Welfare said. “We have been monitoring Holly’s pregnancy through the duration of her gestation, but with a first-time mom, we remained cautious. We collectively released a huge sigh of relief and cheered when we saw our adorable new calf take its first steps. Holly is proving to be a very vigilant and caring mother, and we can’t wait for our GSC community to meet this latest addition!”

Keepers worked hard to set first-time mom Holly up for success with “incredible” prenatal care with exams and ultrasounds. Holly is a bold personality, contrasting the more laid-back Ralph, so keepers are excited to see which parent the little bundle of joy favors.

The pygmy hippopotamus weighs in a lot leaner than their river hippo cousin, only reaching a scant 350 to 600 pounds versus the river hippos’ multi-ton average.

Once Huckleberry hits about five months old, he should be over ten times the size he was at birth!

Pygmy hippos are considered an endangered species in their native West Africa.

Greensboro Science Center’s social media channels are the best ways to keep up with Huckleberry and all the residents at the center.

Huckleberry’s birth came just a few weeks after two bintlets were born at the center, and in the same week that Asheboro’s North Carolina Zoo welcomed a new giraffe calf to their tower. Twin red panda cubs were born two days later on May 26.