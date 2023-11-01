GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Jocquelyn Boone, the newly appointed chief creative economy officer at Creative Greensboro, is leading the charge in bringing a cultural renaissance to Greensboro.

With confidence in the city’s local talent, Boone is on a mission to blend creativity into the city’s economic growth.

“I almost feel like we’re at the beginning of a renaissance in Greensboro … There is so much talent here,” Boone said.

Boone’s role is twofold: to provide creatives with the support they need for success and to ensure that their creative endeavors benefit the local community.

“In this role, I really want to be a connector. I’m really about helping people find opportunities and provide access to people who don’t traditionally think that there is arts funding for them,” Boone said.

Last year, Creative Greensboro provided over $1 million in free creative space to 17 arts organizations. The support paid off with these organizations creating 925 jobs, contributing $6.3 million in wages, $5.8 million in ticket sales revenue and $6.7 million in donations and grant revenue.

“It takes funders and organizations to support individuals that provide that programming and then patrons, neighborhoods and people come out to support those initiatives. That is all part of the economy. All of those things are feeding into one another,” Boone said.

Boone’s vision extends beyond financial support. She hopes to make Greensboro a destination for both artists and visitors, leveraging a city that already has facilities in place for its vibrant visual and performance arts scene.

“Greensboro is a visual arts-heavy city, right? And it’s also a large performance art city as well. There’s always something to do, and there’s something for everyone. So I’m just excited to cultivate that energy in this city,” Boone said.

With various residencies, grants and income-generating opportunities, Boone’s goal is to transform Greensboro into a hub where artists from all walks of life can thrive.

“I want Greensboro to be the place where people want to come because they know they can grow here, be supported here and find amazing art here,” Boone said.