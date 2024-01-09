GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple roads in Guilford County are closed until Wednesday evening due to flooding after severe weather moved through the Piedmont Triad, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

McKnight Mill Road in Greensboro was closed due to flooding on Tuesday at 5:42 p.m. and will remain closed until 7:20 p.m. p.m. on Wednesday.

McKnight Mill Road is near Minorwood Road and Hollywood Drive and is closed in both directions.

Smiley Wyrick Road is also closed in both Directions in McLeansville near Rivertrack Road due to flooding.

The road was closed at 5:37 p.m. on Tuesday and is expected to reopen at 6:37 p.m. on Wednesday.

At 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Millpoint Road near Presbyterian Road was closed in both directions due to a bridge flooding.

Millpoint Road is expected to reopen at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday.