GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An exchange of gunfire outside an apartment complex in the 2000-block of Maywood Street in Greensboro has people living in the area concerned.

2012 Maywood Street (Bing Maps)

Witnesses tell FOX8 there was a gathering in the Maywood Apartments parking lot.

At some point, a car full of people pulled up. Then, a fight started and quickly turned into an exchange of gunfire.

Gunfire is not a rare event for the people living on Maywood Street.

“There had to be at least four guns out there, maybe 25, 30 shots back and forth,” said Lionel Hyman, who witnessed the shooting.

Hyman saw people shooting at each other outside the complex as he stood on his balcony Wednesday around 4:20 p.m. He said that children packed the playground across the street at the time.

“I would estimate it was probably 12, 13 kids out there, what if two or three of them had got hit,” said Hyman.

It only took a couple of minutes for at least seven people to call 911 to report the shooting.

Hyman told FOX8 the center of the commotion was in the apartment complex parking lot, where several people were having a gathering.

Hyman saw another group get out of a gray car and approach the party-goers.

“They just started opening fire… and that kind of shocked me, {it’s} broad daylight and y’all are just shooting,” said Hyman.

Bullets hit the windshield of a parked car and went through a sign on a light post.

One person showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

“We need better police out here and when the police come they need to do a better job of investigating,” said Hyman.

There have been 17 calls about gunshots at the complex in the last two years. There were also four calls related to gunshot or stab wounds.

The Greensboro Police Department has not made any arrests in Wednesday’s shooting and has not shared any other information about the investigation.