GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A massive power outage affected large areas of Greensboro according to Duke Energy.

The outages appear to have started sometime around 2:25 p.m. on Sunday and Duke Energy listed 1,678 people who were without power.

Power outage map (Duke Energy)

UNCG’s Spartan Village Apartments were among the area currently without power in Greensboro.

Duke Energy estimated that power would be restored around 6:30 p.m. There is no word as to what is causing the outage at this time.

As of 4:22 p.m. power appears to have been restored in most areas.