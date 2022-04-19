GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — For the first time in two years, masks are no longer required on planes and in airports.

The Greensboro Transit Agency followed suit, announcing on April 19 that masks on GTA buses and property are optional effective immediately.

It’s the latest agency to pull back the COVID rules as positive cases and hospitalization numbers stay low.

As of April 19, there are 19 hospitalizations, compared to this time in January when there were 255 hospitalizations.

Overall, the numbers are significantly better than they were entering 2022. It’s why in the last few months school districts, entire counties and now public transportation have done away with mask mandates.

Forsyth County Public Health Director Joshua Swift says now that masks are optional in most places, we could start to see a small spike in cases.

Swift added he doesn’t foresee numbers getting severe enough to revert to pandemic protocols.

The DOJ announced on April 19 that they’re prepared to appeal the federal judge’s ruling that drops the mask requirement for public transport if the CDC says masks are still needed.