GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A welfare check led to the discovery of a man who had been killed on Walnut Street in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 7 a.m. on Aug. 12, police responded for a welfare check on the 1100 block of Walnut Street.

At the scene, officers found Michael Chavis, 66, dead with no obvious signs of foul play.

On Aug. 15, however, the North Carolina medical examiner ruled the death a homicide due to blunt force trauma.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.