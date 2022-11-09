GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is wanted in connection to the robbery of a Chinese market on Tuesday, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

At 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday, officers came to Mekong Oriental Market on 3707 West Gate City Boulevard after getting a report of a commercial robbery.

Investigators say that a man entered the building and demanded money from the cash register. He then left and went in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.