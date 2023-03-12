Man wanted in armed robbery on W Florida St (Map data: Google Maxar Technologies, US Geological Survey)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on Saturday night.

At around 8:38 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to Your Way Grocery on 2436 West Florida Street after getting a report of a robbery at the business.

Police say that a man armed with a handgun entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot.

The suspect is described as a Black man wearing a black mask, black hoodie and gray sweatpants.

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.