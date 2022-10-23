GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was injured in a shooting on Sunday, according to the Greensboro Police Department.
Officers responded to the 2000 block of Blywood Road after getting a report of a firearm discharge.
At the scene, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by Emergency Medical Services.
His injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.
No suspect information is available at this time.
This is a developing story.
