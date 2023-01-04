GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An apartment fire is under investigation in Greensboro.

The fire department responded to the Rockwood Manor Apartments around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. No one was injured in the fire but at least two of the apartment units have been deemed unsafe. Nearly 30 firefighters were on the scene and they got the fire under control within 15 minutes.

Khiry Simon, who lives in the complex, was stepping outside to check for his DoorDash order when he saw flames consuming part of the building. Neighbors say that a lot of kids and older people live in this neighborhood, which is why Simon immediately began knocking on his neighbors’ doors to make sure everyone was out safely.

“It was scary. If it was me, I would’ve been scared. I really thought someone might die,” Simon said. “My positive movement was going to knock on those doors and try to do something for my community,” Simon said.

Duke Energy has been asked to disconnect power to the building and the cause is under investigation, according to the Greensboro Fire Department.

No word yet on how many people have been displaced or what resources are being made available to them.