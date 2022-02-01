Man shot, killed in Greensboro; police begin homicide investigation

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police began a homicide investigation after a man was shot in January and died on Tuesday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

On Jan. 25, police responded to the 3200 block of Yanceyville Street when they were told about a shooting.

Officers found Michael Antown Hemphill, 46, of Greensboro, with a gunshot wound. He was then taken to the hospital.

He died on Tuesday, and police are investigating his death as a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.