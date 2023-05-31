GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro officers are investigating the shooting death of a man after he was shot on West Gate City Boulevard, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

On May 19, officers responded to West Gate City Boulevard around 4 a.m. when they were told about a shooting.

Arriving officers found one victim, later identified as 59-year-old Rufus Moyer, who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital where he died on Wednesday.

No suspect information is available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.