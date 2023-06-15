GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) —A man has died more than a month after he was shot at Lees Brass Taps Bar & Grill in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 12:41 a.m. April 24, officers responded to a shooting at Lees Brass Taps Bar & Grill on the 2500 block of Battleground Avenue. At the scene, officers found 32-year-old Famous Mason with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital.

He died of his injuries on June 14.

Police say they have no suspect information. The case is now under investigation as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.