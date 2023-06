GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was shot near a gas station in Greensboro, police say.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, just after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, they were called to an area hospital about a person who had been shot.

They found a crime scene at the Citgo on Summit Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers or the Greensboro Police Department.