GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was robbed by three people Tuesday on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, according to the UNCG campus police.

A man who is not a student was on campus to visit a student and was outside the Moore Strong residence hall when he was robbed by three people.

UNCG Assistant Chief Chris Jasso says the three robbers took a small-caliber pistol from the victim. Weapons are not allowed on UNCG campus. No word on if the victim may face charges for having a weapon on campus.

Police say the victim knew at least one of the robbers. All three were men and were not students.

No one was injured during the robbery.

No one is in custody.