GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after an “aggravated assault” in Greensboro, according to police.

On Monday just before 8 a.m., officers went to Luray Drive after receiving a call about the assault, where they found James White, 30, suffering from “life-threatening” injuries.

White died from those injuries and police are now investigating this as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.