GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person died during a workplace accident at the Procter & Gamble facility in Greensboro on Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Labor.

The victim was 49-year-old Montrell Rudd, Procter & Gamble confirmed. According to Rudd’s obituary, arrangements are pending at this time.

FOX8 learned the incident happened at the Browns Summit facility around 11:30 a.m. during the course of the regular workday.

At about 11:30 a.m., Greensboro fire crews and EMS responded to the scene at Procter & Gamble, according to the fire department. First responders used CPR to attempt to resuscitate Rudd before his death.

Officials have not yet released further details surrounding Rudd’s death.

Perry J. Brown Funeral Home is handling services.