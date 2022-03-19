GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after a shooting at Woodbriar Avenue and Buchanan Road, according to Greensboro police.

At 7:43 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a report of an aggravated assault at the intersection of Woodbriar Avenue and Buchanan Road.

At the scene, officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, 27-year-old Kuang Y. Adrong, later died.

The case is under investigation as a homicide.

Police have not released information about suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.