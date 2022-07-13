GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro Wells Fargo was the victim of a robbery on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Officers responded to the Wells Fargo location on 3001 Randleman Road after getting reports of a bank robbery.

The area surrounding 3001 Randleman Road (Google Maps)

The suspect had already left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash prior to police arriving.

Police say the suspect implied to have had a weapon during the robbery.

The suspect is described as follows:

A man

Wearing a blue hat with “FBI” in white letters

A dark shirt

Dark pants

Wearing a “fanny pack”

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.