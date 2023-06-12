GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police began a homicide after a person was found dead in a burning vehicle on Friday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 8:21 a.m., Greensboro fire officials responded to a vehicle fire in the area of Huffine Mill Road.

After the fire was extinguished, a person who had died was found in the vehicle, and the Greensboro Fire Department requested the Greensboro Police Department to respond.

Due to the severely burned state of the body, no positive identification could be made at the time.

The body was transported for autopsy, and the manner of death was declared a homicide on Monday.

The deceased has been positively identified as 25-year-old Melvin Vincent Bailey.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.