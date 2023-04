GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested and faces a felony charge after a shooting in Greensboro on Sunday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened on Creek Point Way.

Law enforcement officials investigate on Creek Point Way

A 29-year-old man was shot, and the suspect, Phillip Matthews, was arrested. The victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

Matthews was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

He is under a $10,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.