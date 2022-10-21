GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died in the Guilford County Detention Center after a “medical emergency” on Thursday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

At 7:15 a.m. on Thursday morning, an officer performing supervision rounds found 58-year-old Warren Broadhurst, of Greensboro, unresponsive in his cell.

According to the GCSO, Broadhurst “had shown no signs of distress” during the previous supervision round.

Officers began to perform life-saving measures on Broadhurst until Guilford County EMS arrived and took over care.

EMS personnel were able to revive Broadhurst “to the point where he was breathing on his own when he left the facility,” according to the GCSO. However, he would ultimately pass away at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday at Moses Cone Hospital.

Broadhurst came to the Guilford County Detention Center on Oct. 14. The sheriff’s office says he was suffering from “significant, pre-existing, chronic health issues” at the time. There were no signs of external trauma to Broadhurst when officers found him unresponsive on Thursday morning.

An autopsy will be performed by the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

Per GCSO policy, an internal investigation and criminal investigation have been initiated as well.

There is no further information available at this time.