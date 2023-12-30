GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man died as a result of a Christmas Eve double shooting.

At around 4:45 p.m. on Christmas Eve, officers came to Motel 6 on the 6000 block of Landmark Center Boulevard after getting a report of an aggravated assault.

At the scene, police found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

On Saturday, police announced that one of the victims, 21-year-old Isaiah Carmichael, died as a result of his injuries.

Investigators are now investigating the double shooting as a homicide.

There is no suspect information available at this time nor is there an update on the condition of the second shooting victim.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.