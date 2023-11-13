GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been arrested in connection to a shooting death in Greensboro last month, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

At about 1:59 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8, police responded to a shooting on the 4600 block of West Market Street.

At the scene, officers found 25-year-old Jesus Terrazas suffering from gunshot wounds.

Terrazas was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he died from his injuries.

Quinsa Julius King, 21, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He is being held at the Guilford County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. You can also submit tips through the P3tips mobile app on Apple or Android or online on P3tips.com. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.