GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been arrested in connection to a shooting death in Greensboro last month, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

At about 1:59 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8, police responded to a shooting on the 4600 block of West Market Street.

At the scene, officers found 25-year-old Jesus Terrazas suffering from gunshot wounds.

Terrazas was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he died from his injuries.

More from FOX8

North Carolina News

See the latest North Carolina news

Quinsa Julius King, 21, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He is being held at the Guilford County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. You can also submit tips through the P3tips mobile app on Apple or Android or online on P3tips.com. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.