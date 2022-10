GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after a shooting in Greensboro.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, Anthony Cooper Jr., 34, died after being shot in the area of Holt Avenue.

Cooper was taken to the hospital after the shooting around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers were alerted to the shooting after that. They located the crime scene near Holt Avenue and Calumet Place and the investigation is ongoing.

There is no suspect information.