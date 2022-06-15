GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A road was closed for hours after a fatal accident in Greensboro.

Police say that around 8 p.m. Tuesday, they were called to Alamance Church Road near Bristol Road about a crash. They say that Robert William Sick, 41, of Greensboro, was driving northbound and left the roadway to the right. Pulling back into the road, Sick lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree.

They believe Sick was not wearing a seatbelt. He died on the scene.

Alamance Church Road was closed between 8 p.m. and midnight as investigators worked the scene.

The Crash is being investigated by the Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction Unit. The investigation is ongoing.