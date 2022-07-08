GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after a crash involving a Greensboro police officer in a marked patrol vehicle, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

At about 7:45 p.m. on June 1, officers responded to a crash involving police equipment at the intersection of West Market Street and Marshall Smith Road.

Police say Billy Lee Jarrett, 85, of Greensboro, was driving a 2005 Honda Accord on Marshall Smith Road when he ran a stop sign at the intersection with West Market Street.

An officer, driving a marked police vehicle, was driving west on West Market Street into the intersection when Jarrett entered the intersection.

The officer was unable to stop before the patrol vehicle crashed into the driver’s side door of the Honda Accord. The Accord ran off the road to the right and hit a house.

Jarrett was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. He died on Tuesday.

In an earlier release, police said there was a passenger in the Accord who was also taken to the hospital. Police did not release an update on the passenger’s condition.

The officer had minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.

The Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is working to investigate the crash.