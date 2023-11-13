GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A man died on Sunday after a crash in Greensboro last month, according to Greensboro police.

On Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 5 a.m., the Greensboro Police Department responded to the Interstate-40 Eastbound off-ramp at McConnell Road for a crash involving injuries.

Steven Miller, 66, of Greensboro was driving a 2000 Lincoln Town Car from the ramp onto McConnell Road and a crash happened with a 2016 Jeep Compass.

The driver of the Jeep was treated at the scene for minor injuries, and Miller was taken to the hospital.

Miller died from the injuries from the crash on Sunday.

The GPD Crash Reconstruction Unit responded and is investigating.