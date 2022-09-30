GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after crashing and flipping on Interstate 40 in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 3:45 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a crash on I-40 east, near East Lee Street.

Police say 55-year-old Charles Kearns, of Greensboro, was driving a Chevrolet Camaro east on I-40 when he drove off the road to the right.

Kearns then crashed into an embankment and the car flipped over.

Kearns died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.