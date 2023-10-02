GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after being hit by a car in Greensboro on Sunday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 2:25 a.m., Greensboro officers responded to Josephine Boyd Street near Whilden Place when they were told someone was hurt in a crash.

Before the crash, officers were flagged down by a witness who said someone wearing dark clothing was lying in the road.

The man in the road was identified as Lansen Leach. Police say he was hit by a white Toyota Corolla that was being driven by a 29-year-old man.

Leach was taken to the hospital where he died.

The 29-year-old was not injured.

This incident is being investigated by the Greensboro Traffic Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.