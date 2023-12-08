GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after a crash in Greensboro, according to police.

Greensboro Police Department say that on Dec. 1 around 2 a.m., they were called to W. Gate City Boulevard about a hit-and-run crash. They say that Abdhul Ouedraogo, 31, Greensboro, was driving on Gate City Blvd when he hit Alejandro Martir Del-Angel, 56, who was walking along the road, “propelling him forward towards the entrance to 3508 W Gate City Blvd.”

He was taken to the hospital and died of his injuries from the crash. Ouedraogo did not remain at the scene but called in the incident a short time later, according to police.

Police say charges are forthcoming.