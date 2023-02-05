GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is being charged following an armed robbery at a gas station on Saturday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

At around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the Exxon at 2829 Randleman Road after getting a report of a robbery.

Police say that the suspect implied to have a weapon and then left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured during the robbery.

Investigators were later able to identify the suspect as Lemont Webb, 26. He would be later found at his home where he was taken into custody.

Webb is being charged with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon and was given a $250,000 bond.

This was the second robbery of a gas station on Randleman Road in the last two days.