GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is being charged in connection to a pair of armed robberies in the month of March, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Qamontez Brown, 23, is being accused in connection with a December 2022 attempted robbery of Subway at 2910 West Gate City Boulevard, a March 11 robbery of Your Way Grocery at 2436 West Florida Street and a March 22 robbery of El Torito at 2613 West Gate City Boulevard.

Police say that Brown was armed with a handgun during the March 11 robbery when he entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot.

Brown is being charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He is being held In the detention center under a $150,000 secured bond, according to Guilford County inmate records.