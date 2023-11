GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested months after a woman was shot and killed in Greensboro.

On Tuesday, Greensboro Police Department said that Jamaar Nichols, 39, was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection to the death of Susan Renaye Fox, 41, in June.

Fox was found around 10:30 p.m. on June 11 suffering from a gunshot wound on West JJ Drive in Greensboro. She would later die from those injuries.

Nichols was given no bond.