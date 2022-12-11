GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man suspected in pair of bank robberies is facing several charges, according to Guilford County Sheriff’s Office records.

At around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 308 Pisgah Church Road after getting a report of a robbery.

Investigators say that the suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash and that no one was injured during the robbery.

Wells Fargo robbery suspect (Greensboro Police Department)

Then, at around 10:50 a.m. on Friday, officers came to Truist on 3521 North Elm Street after getting a report of a robbery.

Investigators say the suspect implied to have a weapon and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured during the robbery.

Truist robbery suspect (Greensboro Police Department)

On Friday night, police became involved in a standoff as they attempted to serve a warrant on the 1300 block of Lees Chapel Road.

The suspect, later identified as Jimmie Lee Benjamin Haney, 27, of Greensboro, was taken into custody around 9:40 p.m. after being barricaded in a home for nearly four hours.

Greensboro police connected Haney to both robberies.

He is currently being charged with the following:

Two counts of robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons

Obtaining property by false pretenses

Fugitive from justice

His total bond amount is currently $100,000.