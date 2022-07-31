GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with murder after a shooting at The Blind Tiger early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

At 2:19 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to The Blind Tiger on 1819 Spring Garden Street after getting a report of a shooting in the area.

Once they arrived, police found Pedro Alegria, 19, suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical assistance was provided, however, Alegria died of his injuries at the scene.

On Sunday afternoon, GPD announced that Jason Leonard, 28, is being charged with second degree murder in connection to the shooting.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.