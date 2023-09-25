GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after a shooting last month at NC A&T State University, according to a statement released by the university on Monday.

On Aug. 25, one person was shot outside the student center after a fight. The victim survived.

Joshua Nikolaus Fuentes, 20, of Greensboro, was arrested on Sept. 18th on charges of discharging a weapon on educational property and possession of a weapon on school property.

He has been released from custody on a $50,000 secured bond.

Fuentes is not an NC A&T State University student and has no University affiliation.

He has a court date set for next month.